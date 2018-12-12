Tune in on Wednesdays from 7:00-9:00 PM for Castle Thunder, hosted by Twila on KEOS. The next show features…

Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Wednesday, December 12, 2018

Tune in on Wednesdays from 7:00-9:00 PM for Castle Thunder, hosted by Twila on KEOS. The next show features Blaxplotation Soundtracks.

The 2018 Winter On-Air Fund Drive goal of $8,000
KEOS does not recieve corporate or university funding. More than 80% of our budget comes from YOU, the listener. Call 979-779-5367

Support YOUR Favorite Show!! Make the reason you listen, the reason you donate. #CommunityRadio DONATE NOW! — You can donate online: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1436409 or directly on Facebook by clicking on the Blue Donate button at the top of the page.

Local business supporters of KEOS recognize that supporting independent public radio is the best way to get the word out in the local community. For more information about underwriting click here http://keos.org/support-keos/underwriting-and-grants