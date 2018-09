Visit with KEOS at First Friday in Historic Downtown Bryan, Texas Come visit the volunteers that make the only #CommunityRadio in Brazos Valley happen day after day for over 23 years!

Interested in volunteering either online or offline?

Stop by and say hello to the volunteers at the KEOS 89.1 FM table, located between Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine and LaSalle Hotel in Historic Downtown Bryan. Volunteer application online http://keos.org/support-keos/volunteer

