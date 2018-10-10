Tune-in to “Listen Globally” hosted by Andy Kirkendall tonight for what will be the last “Listen Globally” show.

Andy is completing the training of volunteers in training before he takes leave. So you may hear Andy’s voice on the air for a few more weeks.

Andy wishes his best to all, and long live community radio.

Andy, Host of “Listen Globally,” “Sunday Morning Sidewalk,” “Get Rhythm,” and “Eclectic Coffeehouse” KEOS is thankful to Andy for all the time, effort and wonderful music shared with the KEOS Community. “Listen Globally” is one of the KEOS listeners favorite shows.