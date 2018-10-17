Jimmy Roberts has the oppportunity to host Rodney Crowell on the Bluebonnet Trail this Monday, October 22, 2018 at 10.00 A.M. – 12.00 P.M.

Tune-in, you’ll sure enough have a good time.

