Tune-in to “INDIGEFI” on Thursdays at 11.00 A.M. on KEOS 89.1 FM #bcstx

INDIGEFI is a weekly one-hour show featuring an eclectic blend of modern Indigenous music, hosted by Alexis Sallee (Iñupiaq/ Mexican American). The show introduces you to the future of Native music with new and trending artists, while honoring the past by diving into the tracks that have shaped what we hear today.

Listen via tun.in/serx8

