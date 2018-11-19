Tune-in to 'Counter Spin' on KEOS 89.1 FM, Mondays at 4.30 P.M.Counter Spin provides a critical examination of the… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Monday, November 19, 2018

Tune-in to ‘Counter Spin’ on KEOS 89.1 FM, Mondays at 4.30 P.M.

Counter Spin provides a critical examination of the major stories every week, and exposes what the mainstream media might have missed in their own coverage. Combining lively discussion and a thoughtful media critique, CounterSpin is unlike any other show on the dial.

Giving Tuesday https://www.facebook.com/events/2079589672357071