Tune-in for "This Way Out" Mondays at 4.00 P.M. on KEOS 89.1 FM. This Way Out is an award-winning internationally…

Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Monday, November 5, 2018

Tune-in for “This Way Out” Mondays at 4.00 P.M. on KEOS 89.1 FM. This Way Out is an award-winning internationally distributed weekly LGBT radio program, currently airing on over 200 local community radio stations around the world.

A new biography of Wilde summonses Oscar’s Ghost … and his Letter to Bosie in a Rainbow Minute!

Ask “Alexa, Tune-in K-E-O-S”

Follow us on your favorite social media. Like it, follow it, share it.
Twitter https://twitter.com/keosradio

Sign up to become an on-air or off-air volunteer at KEOS 89.1 FM community radio, visit http://keos.org/support-keos/volunteer/ for more information. #BCSTX #CommunityRadio

Save the Date: #GivingTuesday is a great time to start a monthly giving program. While a $10 a month contribution from a millennial donor may not seem like much, multiply that by 100 and that’s an extra $12,000 KEOS can put toward our mission every year.

#pledgeKEOS on #GivingTueday November 27, 2018 https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1436409