Tune-in for an afternoon of KEOS, #communityradio committed to the creation of radio broadcasting by and for a public of…

Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Friday, November 9, 2018

Tune-in for an afternoon of KEOS, #communityradio committed to the creation of radio broadcasting by and for a public of diverse cultures, ages, income levels, and backgrounds, under-served and under-represented by other area media. #bcstx

Friday afternoon’s live shows include:
2.00 P.M. – 3.00 P.M. “Brazilian Hour” hosted by Sergio Meilniczenko
3.00 P.M. – 4.00 P.M. “Putumayo” hosted by Dan Storper
4.00 P.M. – 4.30 P.M. “Economic Update ” hosted by Richard D. Wolff

Listen via tun.in/serx8 or ask #Alexa “Tune-in K-E-O-S”

Follow us on your favorite social media. Like it, follow it, share it. Twitter https://twitter.com/keosradio

Local business supporters of KEOS recognize that supporting independent public radio is the best way to get the word out in the local community. For more information about underwriting click here http://keos.org/support-keos/underwriting-and-grants

Volunteer at KEOS 89.1 FM community radio, visit http://keos.org/support-keos/volunteer/ for more information