Tune in for Alternative Radio, Thursdays 6.00 P.M. – 7.00 P.M. on KEOS Community Radio this week's show is "U.S….

Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Thursday, November 8, 2018

Tune in for Alternative Radio, Thursdays 6.00 P.M. – 7.00 P.M. on KEOS Community Radio this week’s show is “U.S. Interventions in the Middle East”

KEOS 89.1 FM or listen via tun.in/serx8 or ask #Alexa “Tune-in K-E-O-S”

Follow us on your favorite social media. Like it, follow it, share it.
Twitter https://twitter.com/keosradio #BCSTX

Local business supporters of KEOS recognize that supporting independent public radio is the best way to get the word out in the local community. For more information about underwriting click here http://keos.org/support-keos/underwriting-and-grants #bcstx #BrazosValley #CommunityRadio