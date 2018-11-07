Tune-in for a new locally produced and hosted show, by Twila Koan, on KEOS. Every Wednesday evening 7.00 P.M. – 9.00… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Wednesday, November 7, 2018

Tune-in for a new locally produced and hosted show, by Twila Koan, on KEOS. Every Wednesday evening 7.00 P.M. – 9.00 P.M. “Castle Thunder” tonight’s theme is Nick Cave & Warren Ellis.

Listen via tun.in/serx8 or ask #Alexa “Tune-in K-E-O-S”

