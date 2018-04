TOWER UPDATE: Due to tower technicians having to work in very close proximity to the KEOS broadcast antenna we have… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Thursday, April 12, 2018

Due to tower technicians having to work in very close proximity to the KEOS broadcast antenna we have been forced to further reduce or power to below 15 watts effective radiated power while workers are on the tower.

KEOS normally operates with 1,000 watts of power, so this is just over 1% of our normal power. The means that KEOS is likely no longer listenable outside of an area of a couple of miles from the tower near the corner of Leonard Road and FM 2818 in Bryan.