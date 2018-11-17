The #GivingTuesday Facebook frame is live!The biggest day of worldwide giving is 12 days away! You can help KEOS… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Thursday, November 15, 2018

The biggest day of worldwide giving is 12 days away! You can help KEOS spread the word and increase the success of Giving Tuesday at the only #communityRadio station in the #bcstx area by using the Facebook frame on your profile for the next two weeks. Below is the link to activate the frame on your profile pic, please share this with your friends and donate on the 27th of November.

www.facebook.com/profilepicframes/?selected_overlay_id=324386725057618