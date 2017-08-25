The 2017 Fall On-Air Fund Drive!

As a 501(c)3 non-profit community radio station, KEOS depends on public support from our listeners. When you give to KEOS, your tax-deductible gift helps make the locally-aired programs you enjoy and expect possible, including The Gospel Express, Sunday Blues, The Reggae Show, Oldies Warehouse, The Blue Bonnet Trail, Twilight Special, Groovesday, High Lonesome, Future Mixtape, Listen Globally, AFTERMATH, The Late Night Raid, Retro Friday, 80’s Unearthed, Iron Horse Cafe, Randon Routes, Back To Basics and many more!

The majority of KEOS’ budget comes from the generous support from our community. You may choose a one-time donation or a sustaining donation with monthly recurring payments.

September 15th – October 1st with a goal of $15,000

Support YOUR Favorite Show!! Make the reason you listen, the reason you donate.

DONATE NOW! — at keos.org To Make a One-time or Recurring Donation, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT and please invite a friend to do the same.

Local business supporters of KEOS recognize that supporting independent public radio is the best way to get the word out in the local community. For more information about underwriting click here.

–Many thanks from the all-volunteer team at KEOS.