As we celebrate National Volunteers Week (15-21 April) I want to take this opportunity to send out a special “THANK YOU!” to all of the hard working volunteers that keep KEOS on the air and provide quality radio programming for our listeners.

There are very few organizations that do what we do with a staff of volunteers, and I think that’s incredible! For over 23 years we’ve provided compelling, provocative and entertaining radio programming to our listeners in the Brazos Valley, and for the last several years around the world through our Internet stream, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And with an all volunteer staff.