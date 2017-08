Come have a cup coffee, sandwich and a pastry to support KEOS 89.1 fm Local Community Radio at Sweet Eugenes on Friday, August 25th, from 2.00 PM – 7.00 PM. Tell the cashier, when you pay, “this is for KEOS” it is that easy.

Let us know you are coming on the KEOS Facebook Event

Help KEOS make this event a success by sharing this event with your friends.

Thank you for supoorting community radio.