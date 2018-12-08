On-Air Fund Drive!December 7th – December 16th with a goal of $8,000DONATE NOW! — use the blue donate button at the… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Saturday, December 8, 2018

On-Air Fund Drive!

December 7th – December 16th with a goal of $8,000

DONATE NOW! — use the blue donate button at the top right corner to make a one-time or Recurring Donation, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT and please invite a friend to do the same.