Tune in Sunday morning at 7-10am for Gospel Express . Locally hosted and produced by Sister Rita and Brother Kenneth…. Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Sunday, December 9, 2018

Tune in Sunday morning at 7-10am for Gospel Express . Locally hosted and produced by Sister Rita and Brother Kenneth.

GO to keos.org & click on Donate Now or donate on our Facebook page using the donate button.

Donations of $25 or more can have a KEOS 2017 shirt! Tell us what size you want when you make your donation. The shirt is black with white print, see the pic. Please like, share & donate.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT and please invite a friend to do the same.