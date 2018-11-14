Tune in on Wednesdays from 7:00-9:00 PM for Castle Thunder, hosted by Twila on KEOS. The next show features music by…

Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Tuesday, November 13, 2018

Tune in on Wednesdays from 7:00-9:00 PM for Castle Thunder, hosted by Twila on KEOS. The next show features music by Angelo Badalamenti and David Lynch, who just released a long-lost album recorded in the early ’90s by their side project, Thought Gang.

We’re having a special giveaway for tickets to @TheQueenTheatre in Bryan, so be ready to call in!

Listen via tun.in/serx8 or ask #Alexa “Tune-in K-E-O-S”.

Follow us on your favorite social media. Like it, follow it, share it.
Twitter https://twitter.com/keosradio #BCSTX

Local business supporters of KEOS recognize that supporting independent public radio is the best way to get the word out in the local community. For more information about underwriting click here http://keos.org/support-keos/underwriting-and-grants