It’s time again for the annual KEOS Lone Star Jam. This year, KEOS will close out the fall pledge drive on Sunday, October 1, at the Lakeside Icehouse with a celebration of local music and community radio! Doors open at noon with the music starting at 1 pm.
The silent auction runs from 12-4.30pm. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door; all proceeds go to KEOS 89.1 FM, your local non-profit 501(c)3 Community Radio Station.
Here’s the day’s line-up:
1.00 – 2.00 P.M. High Fidelity
2.00 – 3.00 P.M. Charm Bomb
3.00 – 3.30 P.M. Break/Intermission
3.30 – 4.00 P.M. Brooke Graham
4.30 – 5.30 P.M. Texas Music Workforce Live
5.30 – 6.30 P.M. Great American Boxcar Chorus
Below is about half of the silent auction items with links.
Arsenal Tattoo: 2, $200 gift certificates.
Theater Package:
Stage Center Theater, season passes for two, plus dinner for two at 2 Downtown Bryan restaurants.
Maddens’ Restaurant, Dinner for two. http://www.
Village Cafe, Dinner for two. http://www.thevillagedowntown.
Furniture Package 1:
Burr’s Unfinished Furniture Gift Certificate & Kang Pottery Bowl.
http://
Furniture Package 2:
Burr’s Unfinished Furniture Gift Certificate.
http://
Brazos Natural Foods:
Gift Certificate. http://www.brazosnaturalfoods.
Texas Standard T-shirt, M, white.http://www.texasstandard.org/
Books Package 1:
Poems from Homeroom and Counting Crows, by Kathi Appelt
http://www.kathiappelt.com/
Books Package 2:
Long Time Ago Good, by Lowell Mick White
http://www.lowellmickwhite.
Without Getting Killed or Caught, by Tamara Savianohttp://www.tamupress.com/
Pickers and Poets, Edited by Craig Clifford and Craig D. Hillis
http://www.tamupress.com/
Art:
Amardillo, by Gene Murray, 1975.
Signed/Matted Pen & Ink, measures 10.5″ x 7.5″