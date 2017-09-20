It’s time again for the annual KEOS Lone Star Jam. This year, KEOS will close out the fall pledge drive on Sunday, October 1, at the Lakeside Icehouse with a celebration of local music and community radio! Doors open at noon with the music starting at 1 pm.

The silent auction runs from 12-4.30pm. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door; all proceeds go to KEOS 89.1 FM, your local non-profit 501(c)3 Community Radio Station.

Here’s the day’s line-up:

1.00 – 2.00 P.M. High Fidelity

2.00 – 3.00 P.M. Charm Bomb

3.00 – 3.30 P.M. Break/Intermission

3.30 – 4.00 P.M. Brooke Graham

4.30 – 5.30 P.M. Texas Music Workforce Live

5.30 – 6.30 P.M. Great American Boxcar Chorus

Below is about half of the silent auction items with links.

Arsenal Tattoo: 2, $200 gift certificates.

Theater Package:

Stage Center Theater, season passes for two, plus dinner for two at 2 Downtown Bryan restaurants.

Furniture Package 1:

Burr’s Unfinished Furniture Gift Certificate & Kang Pottery Bowl.

Furniture Package 2:

Burr’s Unfinished Furniture Gift Certificate.

Brazos Natural Foods:

Texas Standard T-shirt, M, white.http://www.texasstandard.org/

Books Package 1:

Poems from Homeroom and Counting Crows, by Kathi Appelt

Books Package 2:

Long Time Ago Good, by Lowell Mick White

Pickers and Poets, Edited by Craig Clifford and Craig D. Hillis

Art:

Amardillo, by Gene Murray, 1975.

Signed/Matted Pen & Ink, measures 10.5″ x 7.5″

