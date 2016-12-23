As has become a holiday tradition at KEOS, we will begin playing all Christmas and Holiday Music at 6 PM on Saturday, December 24th, and run through 6 PM on Christmas Day. Over the years our little Community Radio Station has become the backdrop for many family gatherings at this time of year, and it’s our pleasure to share this gift of music and holiday cheer once again.

Our Holiday mix comes from a library of over a thousand songs, including not only traditional Christmas music but also Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, and even a song or two about Festivus. Also in the library this year will be Metal Christmas music, contributed by our very own St. Patrick.

Tell all of your friends about the KEOS Holiday Music Festival! And don’t forget, you can listen online at www.keos.org on your computer, and on the Tunein Radio app no matter where you are!

Be SAFE and MERRY!

Merry / Happy Everything to everyone from KEOS Community Radio!