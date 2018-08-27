Stevie Ray Vaughan

October 3, 1954 – August 27, 1990

On this day in 1990, Stevie Ray Vaughan died in a helicopter crash. A Texas musician, singer, songwriter, and record producer, and one of the most influential guitarists in the revival of blues in the 1980s.

Here is a video of Stevie Ray Vaughan preforming “Pride and Joy”

