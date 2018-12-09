Tune-in for Psalms 89 and 1 – Gospel Music and Talk hosted by Brother Kenneth every Sunday evening at 7pm on KEOS 89.1… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Sunday, December 9, 2018

Tune-in for Psalms 89 and 1 – Gospel Music and Talk hosted by Brother Kenneth every Sunday evening at 7pm on KEOS 89.1 FM.

Make the reason you listen, the reason you donate. DONATE NOW! #PledgeKEOS call in your donation to 979-779-5367. KEOS does not recieve corporate or university funding. More than 80% of our budget comes from YOU, the listener.

Local business supporters of KEOS recognize that supporting independent public radio is the best way to get the word out in the local community. For more information about underwriting click herehttp://keos.org/support-keos/underwriting-and-grants #bcstx#BrazosValley #CommunityRadio