NEW SHOW ALERT:Tune-in #bcstx for a new locally produced and hosted show, by Wayne Smith, on KEOS. Every Wednesday…

Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Tuesday, December 11, 2018

NEW SHOW ALERT:

Tune-in #bcstx for a new locally produced and hosted show, by Wayne Smith, on KEOS. Every Wednesday afternoon 2.00 P.M. – 4.00 P.M. “Wednesday Afternoon Jazz”

Listen via tun.in/serx8 or ask #Alexa “Tune-in K-E-O-S”

The 2018 Winter On-Air Fund Drive goal of $8,000
KEOS does not recieve corporate or university funding. More than 80% of our budget comes from YOU, the listener. Call 979-779-5367

Support YOUR Favorite Show!! Make the reason you listen, the reason you donate. #CommunityRadio DONATE NOW! — You can donate online: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/1436409 or directly on Facebook by clicking on the Blue Donate button at the top of the page. #jazz