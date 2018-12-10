Join the KEOS community and contribute – whether it’s some of your time, a donation, gift or the power of your voice in… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Monday, December 10, 2018

Join the KEOS community and contribute – whether it’s some of your time, a donation, gift or the power of your voice in the local Bryan/College Station community.

#bcstx #BrazosValley #CommunityRadio

Monday night’s locally produced live shows include:

7.00 P.M. – 9.00 P.M. “Texas Music Workforce” hosted by Jacob Appelt

9.00 P.M. – 11.00 P.M. “AFTERMATH” hosted by Alexander Rubio

11.00 P.M. – 1.00 A.M. “Groovesday” hosted by DJ DagNabit