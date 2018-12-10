Join the KEOS community and contribute – whether it’s some of your time, a donation, gift or the power of your voice in…

Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Monday, December 10, 2018

Join the KEOS community and contribute – whether it’s some of your time, a donation, gift or the power of your voice in the local Bryan/College Station community.
#bcstx #BrazosValley #CommunityRadio

Monday night’s locally produced live shows include:
7.00 P.M. – 9.00 P.M. “Texas Music Workforce” hosted by Jacob Appelt
9.00 P.M. – 11.00 P.M. “AFTERMATH” hosted by Alexander Rubio
11.00 P.M. – 1.00 A.M. “Groovesday” hosted by DJ DagNabit

Make the reason you listen, the reason you donate. DONATE NOW! — directly via Facebook by clicking on the blue Donate button. #PledgeKEOSor call your donation in to your favorite show and show your support, 979-779-5367.

Donations of $25 or more can have a KEOS 2017 shirt! Tell us what size you want when you make your donation. The shirt is black with white print, see the pic. Please like, share & donate.

 

THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT and please invite a friend to do the same.

You can ask Alexa to “Play KEOS on Tune-In”