Tune-in for a morning of KEOS, #CommunityRadio committed to the creation of radio broadcasting by and for a public of diverse cultures, ages, income levels, and backgrounds, under-served and under-represented by other area media. #bcstx

Monday morning programming includes:

6.00 A.M. – 9.00 A.M. “Oldies Warehouse” hosted by Rockin Billy Ryan

9.00 A.M. – 10.00 A.M. “Democracy Now” hosted by Amy Goodman & Juan Gonzalez

10.00 A.M. – 12.00 P.M. “Bluebonnet Trial” hosted by Jimmy Roberts