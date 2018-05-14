Tune-in for a morning of KEOS, #CommunityRadio committed to the creation of radio broadcasting by and for a public of…

Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Sunday, May 13, 2018

Tune-in for a morning of KEOS, #CommunityRadio committed to the creation of radio broadcasting by and for a public of diverse cultures, ages, income levels, and backgrounds, under-served and under-represented by other area media. #bcstx

Monday morning programming includes:
6.00 A.M. – 9.00 A.M. “Oldies Warehouse” hosted by Rockin Billy Ryan
9.00 A.M. – 10.00 A.M. “Democracy Now” hosted by Amy Goodman & Juan Gonzalez
10.00 A.M. – 12.00 P.M. “Bluebonnet Trial” hosted by Jimmy Roberts

#AlexaSkills “Alexa, play KEOS on Tune-in”

Local business supporters of KEOS recognize that supporting independent public radio is the best way to get the word out in the local community. For more information about underwriting click here http://keos.org/support-keos/underwriting-and-grants

Follow us on your favorite social media. Like it, follow it, share it.
Twitter https://twitter.com/keosradio