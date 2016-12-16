As many of you may have heard, longtime KEOS volunteer Karen Kraft Meli has died. Karen was a talented singer and voice actor who started our popular “Cafe Largo” program, which airs at 7 p.m. eachThursday.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 17, at Hillier Funeral Home, 2301 East 29th Street in Bryan. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 20, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 217 West 26th Street in downtown Bryan.

Some of you may know Karen’s brother, Michael, a philosopher who’s often seen at the Village Cafe across the street from the church.