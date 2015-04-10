Thanks to everyone who made it to Grand Stafford Theater on March 27 to see Sam Baker, Carrie Elkin, and Chip Dolan in the first installment of KEOS’s Lone Star Music Series. It was also a great pleasure to welcome opening act Claire Domingue and Coby Tate back to downtown Bryan. What a great show!

Just before the concert, KEOS volunteer Anne Preston interviewed Sam Baker in the Stafford green room at Advent GX in downtown Bryan. You can listen to the interview here.

http://keos.org/wp/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/Sam-Baker-3-27-15-radio-edit.mp3

KEOS would like to thank Grand Stafford Theater, Village Café, and Comfort Suites University for helping us launch the Lone Star Music Series. The Lone Star Music Series kick-off concert was made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station and the City of Bryan through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

All of us at KEOS look forward to the next concert in the Lone Star Music Series, the 2015 Volunteer Jam, later this year. Stay tuned!