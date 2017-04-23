KEOS 89.1 FM welcomes Folk Family Revival to the Grand Stafford Theater in downtown Bryan (106 S. Main St.) for its Lone Star Music Series Concert on Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 pm (doors open at 7 pm). Matt Harlan and Joey McGee will open at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 general admission and $25 reserved and will be available for purchase soon. Stay tuned for more details!

Based in Magnolia, TX, Mason Lankford, Barret Lankford, Lincoln Lankford, and Caleb Pace released their first album, Unfolding, in 2011. The band has described themselves as “folk-n-roll,” though they resist labeling themselves and their music as fitting any particular genre (https://communityimpact.com/houston/news/2012/02/08/folk-family-revival/). The band’s most recent album is Water Walker, released in 2015.

With help from a grant from the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, KEOS kicked off the Lone Star Music Series in 2015. Since its founding twenty-two years ago, KEOS has hosted Texas-based musical artists, and our annual Volunteer Jam (now the Lone Star Jam) has showcased Texas music for many years. Building on the success of the Volunteer Jam, the Lone Star Music Series promotes Texas artists and educates our community about our state’s musical diversity.

KEOS is seeking sponsorships to help offset some of the costs not covered by grant funds, including matching funds for venue rental and payment for the performers. In addition to the Arts Council, City of Bryan, and City of College Station, current sponsors include Stearns Design-Build and Elizabeth C. Berigan, MD, The Internal Medicine Center. Sponsorship packages feature concert tickets, KEOS t-shirts, and KEOS canvas bags. If you’re interested in sponsoring this year’s Lone Star Music concert, you find a sponsorship packet here.

Please join us on Saturday, June 10, for an evening of Texas music, as we welcome Folk Family Revival, Matt Harlan, and Joey McGee to downtown Bryan!

This program made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station and the City of Bryan through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.