2018 Annual Lone Star Music Series Concert

5/29/2018

Please join KEOS 89.1 FM for the fourth annual Lone Star Music Series concert as we welcome the John Evans Band (https://www.johnevansband.com) to the Ice House on Main in downtown Bryan, TX, on Friday, July 13, 2018, for an all-ages concert. Emily Herring & the Farm to Market Band (http://www.emilyherring.net), and local favorite Magic Girl (https://www.facebook.com/Magic-Girl-621047561583782/) will open the concert. We are very excited about this opportunity, and we invite you to be a part of this year’s concert!

With help from an Arts Council grant funded by the cities of Bryan and College Station, KEOS kicked off the Lone Star Music Series in 2015. Since its founding twenty-three years ago, KEOS has hosted Texas-based musical artists, and our annual Volunteer Jam has showcased Texas music for many years. Building on the success of the Volunteer Jam, the Lone Star Music Series promotes Texas artists and educates our community about our state’s musical diversity.

We’re proud to welcome the John Evans Band to the Ice House on Main as this year’s Lone Star Music Series featured artist. “Standing at six-foot-five, adorned in polyester, with a smile on his face and sparkle in his eyes, Texasborn musician John Evans is hard to miss when he takes the stage. Big hair, horn-rimmed glasses, bell-bottoms and vintage cowboy boots may be part of his iconic look, but it’s his contagious energy and memorable sound that captures the audience. As a performer, if Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly and Elvis Costello were to have a love child, John Evans might just be it. But it is also his songwriting that has built his legacy over the past 20 years as a troubadour in the great state of Texas. Music runs deep in this man’s blood, and with just a tiny bit of whiskey to make it flow even better, Evans is embarking on a new album and a new chapter that will go down easy, with or without a shot”(https://www.johnevansband.com/bio).

To make the concert a success, KEOS is inviting sponsorships from local businesses. The Lone Star Music Series concerts attract local residents, as well as visitors from around the state, to downtown Bryan. This is a great opportunity for us to make a lasting impression on people so that they will want to return to downtown Bryan, and it’s also a unique way for local businesses to support the arts in our community.

Attached, you will see a list of our sponsorship levels, along with descriptions of sponsorship packages. Please take some time to consider the various packages available, and return the sponsorship form at the bottom of the enclosed sponsorship sheet to the address on the form by 1 July 2018.

Please note that Brazos Educational Radio, KEOS 89.1 FM, is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization. A portion of the cost may be deductible in accordance with current IRS regulations.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, please do not hesitate to contact me at (979) 229-9386 or at krstmay5@gmail.com. We also invite you to visit KEOS’s web site: www.keos.org.

We are looking forward to welcoming the John Evans Band, Emily Herring & the Farm to Market Band, and Magic Girl to the Ice House on Main in downtown Bryan on June 10! Thank you for all that you do for our community.

Sincerely,

Krista May

President, Board of Directors

KEOS 89.1 FM

The following sponsorships are available for the 2018 Lone Star Music Series featuring the John Evans Band. As we get closer to the concert, individual tickets will be available for $15 (general admission) or $25 (reserved seating). This is an all-ages concert. All sponsorship packages include free tickets to the concert. Please provide a digital file of your logo for KEOS’s web page by 1 July 2018.

$500

 Eight tickets (reserved seating) for the concert.

 One KEOS t-shirt.

 One Kokopelli canvas bag.

 Underwriting on KEOS 89.1 FM during July and August 2018 (16 announcements/month, 4/week).

 Mention of your business in announcements about the concert aired on KEOS during the month leading up to the concert, as well as posting of your logo on KEOS’s web site and Facebook page.

$250

 Four tickets (reserved seating) for the concert.

 One KEOS Kokopelli canvas bag.

 Underwriting on KEOS 89.1 FM during July 2018 (16 announcements/month, 4/week).

 Mention of your business in announcements about the concert aired on KEOS during the month leading up to the

concert, as well as posting of your logo on KEOS’s web site and Facebook page.

$100

 Two tickets (reserved seating) for the concert.

 One KEOS Kokopelli canvas bag.

 Mention of your business in announcements about the concert aired on KEOS during the month leading up to the

concert, as well as posting of your logo on KEOS’s web site and Facebook page.

