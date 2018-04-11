To provide for the safety of technicians working on the tower that KEOS broadcasts from KEOS will be operating at reduced power for the next several days. We’re reducing our power to limit RF radiation exposure to workers that are installing some new antennas on the tower directly above the KEOS antenna. During this time KEOS will have reduced coverage and may be more difficult to pick up indoors.

If you’re having difficulty receiving KEOS on your radio during this time try listening on our Internet stream at www.keos.org, on Tune-In Radio app on your phone or ask Alexa to “Play KEOS on Tune-in.”

Thanks for your patience and understanding, and thanks for listening to and supporting KEOS Community Radio!