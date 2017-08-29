Tune-in KEOS listeners, the stationhas returned to the air at full power at 1:39 PM today.

A tower technician climbed the tower and found a couple of places where water may have penetrated into part of the antenna. He applied weatherproofing to those areas to help guard against the problem returning.

Efforts were expedited as quickly as possible, the weather allowed for repairing the antenna today and getting KEOS back on the air. The extended period of rains and high winds from Tropical Storm Harvey simply made it impossible to safely climb the tower.

Thanks to everyone for their patience and support!

Take care,

Lance Parr KEOS

Chief Engineer