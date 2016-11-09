Brazos Educational Radio KEOS 89.1 FM has received a $5,000.00 grant from the Gilbert and Thyra Plass Arts Foundation to help cover the costs of broadcasting “World Café,” a popular syndicated program that airs on KEOS. The Plass Arts Foundation is a local charitable trust established to continue Thyra and Gilbert Plass’s life-long mission of supporting artists and ensuring everyone access to the arts. This is the seventh year that KEOS has been a recipient of a Plass Arts Foundation grant.

“World Café,” hosted by David Dye, has emerged as the premiere public radio showcase for contemporary music serving up an eclectic blend that includes indie rock, singer-songwriters, folk, alternative country, blues, and world music. “World Café” is produced by WXPN in Philadelphia, distributed by National Public Radio (NPR), and airs each Monday through Friday on KEOS 89.1 FM from noon until 2:00 pm.

“KEOS is pleased to have received a generous grant from the Plass Arts Foundation again this year,” said KEOS Board of Directors President Krista May, bod@keos.org, “‘World Café’ fits so well with KEOS’s mission of serving a diverse community and educating those in our community about the arts. Without the consistent support of the Plass Foundation, we certainly wouldn’t have been able to continue carrying a program like ‘World Café.’ We’re really grateful to the Plass Arts Foundation for their help over the years.”