On behalf of the KEOS Board of Directors, I invite you to join us on Saturday, February 10, 6:00-9:00 pm, as we kick off 2018 with music, good company, and Cajun food, as we celebrate another year of independent, all-volunteer community radio in the Brazos Valley. Here are the details:

WHAT: KEOS Mardi Gras party fundraiser

WHERE: Home of JM Landsberg and Suil Kang: 1706 Brazoswood, College Station, TX 77841

WHEN: Saturday, February 10, 2018, 6:00 pm-9:00 pm

on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/events/410869376001125

There will be a $25 suggested donation at the door.

Brad Domingue has kindly offered to prepare all of the food for us, and so we do ask that you please RSVP to bod@keos.org by 5 pm on Thursday, February 1, so that we know how much food to purchase and cook. When you RSVP, please also let us know if you have any dietary considerations we should be aware of as we finalize the menu.

From all of us at KEOS, we wish you a happy new year!

Best wishes,

Krista May

President, KEOS Board of Directors