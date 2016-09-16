It’s time again for the annual KEOS Lone Star Jam (formerly the Volunteer Jam). This year, KEOS will close out the fall pledge drive on Sunday, October 2, at the Lakeside Icehouse at Lake Bryan (http://www.lakebryan.com) with a celebration of local music and community radio! Doors open at noon with the music starting at 1 pm. This year, we’ll also have a live auction (instead of a silent auction as we’ve had in the past). There is a $25 suggested donation at the door; all proceeds go to KEOS 89.1 FM.

Here’s the day’s line-up:

1 pm: John Prihoda

2 pm: CGM Music: Ciarra & Ralph

3 pm: Eugene Eugene (https://twitter.com/everythingeugen)

4 pm: Break in the music for a Live Auction

5 pm: Brooke Graham (https://www.facebook.com/brooke.graham.503)

6 pm: Brazos Valley All-Star Band (https://www.facebook.com/bvallstarband)

Stay tuned to KEOS 89.1 FM for details about live auction items and more!

You can find this Jam on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/events/795696490570168/ .

This program made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station and the City of Bryan through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley