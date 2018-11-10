KEOS Giving Tuesday A Day of Giving #bcstx#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social…

KEOS Giving Tuesday

A Day of Giving #bcstx

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

One of the best ways to participate is to pick KEOS for Giving Tuesday, community radio in your own community. For more information visit http://keos.org/support-keos/keos-giving-tuesday

