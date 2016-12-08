It’s the holiday season, and 2016 is coming to a close. Which means taxes loom just around the corner. KEOS offers you the opportunity to support your community radio station with a fully tax-deductible donation.

And to maximize YOUR gift, a donor has offered each DJ who raises $50 in pledges a MATCHING GIFT of $20 for KEOS.

Call 979-779-5367 when your favorite DJ is on the air.

BETTER YET — Any time, day or night, pledge securely online at www.keos.org for a recurring or one-time donation.

And remember, if Uncle Sam got the best of you at tax time last year, it’s not too late to get a break this year.

Thank you for your support. It’s what keeps KEOS live on air.