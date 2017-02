KEOS announces two new shows on Saturday morning! If That Ain’t Country’s Year in Country Music from 7am-8am and Rockabilly N Blues Radio Hour from 8am-9am

Tune in with Western Red for If That Ain’t Country: featuring the very best in traditional country, honky tonk, bluegrass and western swing from the golden years through to modern times. Spread the word.

Celebrating Rockabilly, Blues, Roots, Surf and early Rock & Roll!