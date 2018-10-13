Thanks to everyone who made it out to the Lakeside Icehouse at Lake Bryan for the annual Lone Star Jam on Sunday, October 7.

We appreciate all of the musicians, singers, and songwriters who performed throughout the day: Ride the Panda!; Manzy Lowry Band (http://manzylowry.com); Eugene, Eugene (https://twitter.com/ everythingeugen); Jacob Appelt & Friends (https://www.jacobappelt.com); Brooke Graham (https://www. brookegrahamtunes.com), and the Great American Boxcar Chorus (http://benmorrislive.com/gabc ). Thank you to Eugene Smith and John Witt for working the sound.

The Jam wouldn’t have been possible without the help of Barry Ivins at the Lakeside Icehouse, who made sure the day ran smoothly, and the Crafty Pig food truck (https://www.facebook.com/ thecraftypigft), who served up a lot of tasty food throughout the day.

All of the individuals and businesses who donated to the silent auction ensured that the day included some unique auction items: Arsenal Tattoo & Design, Brazos Glassworks, Brazos Natural Foods, Burr’s Unfinished Furniture, Half Price Books, Harestock 11, Jim.n.i, Kolache Capital, La Gabriella Coffee and Pastries, Maddens’ Restaurant, Molly Ward Wildcrafting, Queen Theatre, Ruby Grace, Stage Center Theater, Star Furniture, Taco Crave, and Village Cafe.

Thanks to all of the KEOS volunteers who worked hard throughout the day to make this a great event. KEOS looks forward to future Lone Star Jams, as we continue to bring diverse programming to our local community!