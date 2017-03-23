The 2017 Spring On-Air Fund Drive!

As a community radio station, KEOS depends on public support from our listeners. When you give to KEOS, your tax-deductible gift helps make possible the locally-aired programs you enjoy and expect, including The Gospel Express, Sunday Blues, Oldies Warehouse with Rockin Billy, The Blue Bonnet Trail, Twilight Special, Groovesday, High Lonesome, Future Mixtape, Brazos Valley Beat, Listen Globally, Aftermath, The Late Night Raid, Retro Friday, 80’s Unearthed, Iron Horse Cafe, Randon Routes, Back To Basics and many more!

The majority of KEOS’ budget comes from the generous support from our community. You may choose a one-time donation or a sustaining donation with monthly recurring payments.

March 24 – April 9 with a goal of $15,000

Support YOUR Favorite Show!! Make the reason you listen, the reason you donate.

CALL 979-779-5367 OR VISIT — DONATE NOW! — at keos.org

To Make a One-time or Recurring Donation, THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT

Local business supporters of KEOS recognize that supporting independent public radio is the best way to get the word out in the community. For more information about underwriting click here.

–The all-volunteer team at KEOS