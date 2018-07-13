It's Friday the 13th and that means today is the day! Join us tonight at the KEOS Lone Star Music Series Concert​ Sport… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Friday, July 13, 2018

It’s Friday the 13th and that means today is the day! Join us tonight at the KEOS Lone Star Music Series Concert​ Sport the polyester if you have it, tonight is the night. #bcstx Join the fun! Join the #CommunityRadio that brings it to you day after day. Join KEOS.

KEOS 89.1 welcomes the John Evans Band to the Ice House on Main in downtown Bryan, TX, for the next Lone Star Music Series concert on Friday, July 13, 2018. Special guests Emily Herring & the Farm to Market Band and Magic Girl will also be performing. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating, $15 for general seating. Tables are available for $125. Tickets are available now and at the door. Doors open at 7 pm, and the show starts at 7:30 pm. Come on out and celebrate Friday the 13th with great music and community radio!

This program made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station and the City of Bryan through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley.