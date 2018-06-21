KEOS invites you to join us as we celebrate Friday 13th with the next concert in the Lone Star Music Series!

On Friday, July 13, KEOS welcomes the John Evans Band (https://www.johnevansband.com) to the Ice House on Main (800 N. Main Street) in downtown Bryan. Special guests will be Magic Girl (https://www.facebook.com/Magic-Girl-621047561583782) and Emily Herring & the Farm to Market Band (http://www.emilyherring.net). Doors open at 7 pm with the concert starting at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $25/reserved seating and $15/general admission. Tables for 4 are also available for $125. Tickets are on sale now: http://www.icehouseonmain.com/event/keos-welcomes-john-evans-band/ .

This is the fourth annual summer concert in the Lone Star Music Series, and we’re excited about this one! You can read more about the concert here: http://www.insitebrazosvalley.com/brazos-valley-events/keos-lone-star-music-concert/ .

We’re pleased to have received a marketing grant from the Arts Council for this event, but we need to match funds for the venue rental and artists’ costs in order to just break even. As always, all of the proceeds from this event support KEOS. We’d like to continue bringing these great concerts to our area, but we can only do this with your support.

We’re also seeking sponsors for this event and have several sponsorship packets available. If your business or organization would like to sponsor this concert, please click here http://keos.org/sponsorship-opportunities-2018 . Many thanks to Stearns Design-Build for sponsoring this concert.

Join us on Friday, July 13, and let’s celebrate Texas music and community radio!