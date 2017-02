Tonight on “Brazos Valley Beat,” listen to Jay Brakefield interview Greg Cantrell of TCU, a history prof, about John B. Rayner, an African-American populist leader who lived in Calvert, Texas, more than 100 years ago.

Plus we will talk about arts happenings, Texas Independence Day, and more. Tune in at 6 p.m.: 89.1 FM, or catch it on computer at keos.org.