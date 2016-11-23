Dear Friend of KEOS:

Greetings! As we move into the last part of the year and look forward to the year ahead, we invite you to celebrate independent community radio in the Brazos Valley with us as we close out 2016.

Please join us for an end-of-the-year celebration on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2016, 6:30-9:30 PM, at the SEAD Gallery in downtown Bryan (216 W. 26thSt., Bryan, 77803). Singer/songwriters Joey McGee and Jeff Cooper will be performing, and the SEAD Gallery will be featuring the work of local artists. As you know, part of KEOS’s mission is to support local, independent artists, and we’re excited about the opportunity to partner with the SEAD Gallery for a great evening of local art and Texas music.

As always, we’ll have plenty of food and drinks. For a $25 donation at the door, you can join us as we party for KEOS and community radio.

In order to assist us with planning, please e-mail the Board at bod@keos.org by MONDAY, DECEMBER 5, to let us know you plan to attend.

Also, the SEAD Gallery is participating in the Toys for Tots toy collection this season, and they have a collection box at the entrance to the gallery. If you would like to make a contribution to Toys for Tots, please bring a new, unopened toy to add to the box.

It’s our final party of 2016, so please join us as we near our 22nd anniversary, and counting, on air! We look forward to seeing you on December 10.

Best wishes,

Krista May, Kevin O’Sullivan, Bucky Bachmeyer, Suil Kang, and Kim Kattari

KEOS Board of Directors