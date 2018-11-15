Tune-in for Alternative Radio this evening at 6.00 P.M. In this weeks' episode: "How Hitler Happened" by Benjamin… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Thursday, November 15, 2018

In this weeks’ episode: “How Hitler Happened” by Benjamin Hett

The post-WW1 Weimar Republic in Germany was the height of European civilization. Its scientists and scholars led the world. Its Bauhaus architecture was the rage. Its arts featured such luminaries as Fritz Lang, Bertolt Brecht, Kurt Weill and Thomas Mann. Yet, out of this modern democracy sprang Nazism, German fascism, and one of the most barbaric regimes ever. How did Hitler happened? It is one of the most important questions of history. What happened in Germany has disturbing resonances for our own time. Fascist-like regimes are taking power in many countries. We ignore disturbing signs at our peril from torchlight parades in Charlottesville with crowds chanting, “Jews Will Not Replace Us” to a synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh to the murder of African-Americans in a church in Charleston. What can we learn from the past to insure it doesn’t happen again?