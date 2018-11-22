Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here at KEOS! Thank you for listening and supporting KEOS #CommunityRadio all these… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Thursday, November 22, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here at KEOS!

Thank you for listening and supporting KEOS #CommunityRadio all these years. We ask that you pick us for the #GivingTuesday event and make a donation online using this link https://keoscommunityradio.networkforgood.com/…/63596-givin…

Some of our listeners have asked, “What is Giving Tuesday?” Here is a short video explaining the idea behind Giving Tuesday. Please like and share this post.