Thanks to your support, 2016 has been a great year at KEOS, and 2017 is looking even better. We’ve added seven new shows, ranging from local cutting-edge music forums such as Aftermath and The Twilight Special to informative and entertaining talk shows such as Good Books Radio and Economic Update.

With the help of an Arts Council grant, we brought you the second annual KEOS Lone Start Music Series concert, featuring Walt and Tina Mitchell Wilkins and Ben Morris and the Great American Boxcar Chorus, at the Grand Stafford Theater in downtown Bryan in June. We renamed our fall fund-raising concert the Lone Star Jam and presented the 14th in October at the Lake Bryan Icehouse. Both the Lone Star Music Series and the Lone Star Jam music events will return next year.

Your donations have also helped us move closer to our long-term goals of upgrading our computer system, improving our streaming quality and expanding our listening range. You can keep us moving forward by making tax-deductible donations at www.keos.org. (Even better, set those up as recurring donations.)

Thanks again for your support, and stay tuned for more great programming on KEOS!