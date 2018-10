HAPPENING TODAY!Come join the fun in Lake Bryan this weekend! #bcstxThe annual KEOS Lone Star Jam will be Sunday,… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Sunday, October 7, 2018

HAPPENING TODAY!

Come join the fun in Lake Bryan this weekend! #bcstx

The annual KEOS Lone Star Jam will be Sunday, October 7, at Lakeside Icehouse at Lake Bryan Doors open at noon with the music starting at 2 pm; $10 suggested donation at the door.

Take a pic using the hastag #PledgeKEOS and upload it to your Instagram, Twitter and Facebook – share with friends and the KEOS Community.