A Day of Giving

#GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration.

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

One of the best ways to participate is to pick KEOS for Giving Tuesday, community radio in your own community.

Participation

This November 28th, join the movement and give – whether it’s some of your time, a donation, gift or the power of your voice in the local Bryan/College Station community.

It’s a simple idea. Whether you come together with your family, your community, your company or your organization, find a way to give back and then share your idea.

This year the Winter Fund Drive will follow the Giving Tuesdy event and will continue through Monday, December 4, 2017. Matching funds are up to $500 for Giving Tuesday so, please if you can make your donation to the station on Giving Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

Stay In Touch

Receive updates and info via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The #PledgeKEOS Facebook frame is live! Please Share…

Volunteers, Listeners, Supporters: please add it to your profile picture and share it, show you are ready to support KEOS Community Radio this #GivingTuesday. Add the KEOS overlay to your profile picture by clicking here https://www.facebook.com/profilepicframes/?selected_overlay_id=1423101477788193

Non-Profit

KEOS 89.1 FM Brazos Educational Radio is a non-profit educational and cultural organization with 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt status from the Internal Revenue Service.

Non-commerical

KEOS proudly continues and is completely locally supported by listeners like you with pledges, donations, underwriting, and volunteering as well as The Arts Council of Brazos Valley. Thank you!