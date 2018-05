There is a final tower inspection scheduled for this afternoon, the inspection will only last a few hours and full power… Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

There is a final tower inspection scheduled for this afternoon, the inspection will only last a few hours and full power for the tower will resume shortly afterwards.

We once again apologize for any difficulty that you may experience listened to KEOS at 89.1 FM today, and remind everyone that you can tune in to KEOS on our Internet stream at www.keos.org or on the TuneIn Radio app on your phone. Thanks again to everyone for your patience, and support of KEOS Community Radio!