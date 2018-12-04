KEOS 2018 Winter Fund DriveEnd of year, remember taxes are just around the corner, Dec 7 – 16, 2018Goal: $8,000…

Posted by KEOS Community Radio on Tuesday, December 4, 2018

KEOS 2018 Winter Fund Drive
End of year, remember taxes are just around the corner, Dec 7 – 16, 2018
Goal: $8,000

Premiums For the Holidays, Premiums that make Unique Gifts. Stories from Texas: Some of Them Are True. by W. F. Strong. For a donation of $25 or more. A great stocking stuffer!

Strong is featured on 2 programs on KEOS. He writes & records Stories from Texas, a regular feature on Texas Standard, airing M-F, 5-6 p.m. And he is the producer of Good Books Radio, airing Wednesday afternoons at 4 pm.